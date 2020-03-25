LMR Partners LLP Makes New $7.13 Million Investment in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IBM by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 18,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IBM by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IBM by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura cut their target price on IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

IBM traded up $6.38 on Wednesday, hitting $111.86. 4,428,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,050,942. IBM has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day moving average is $136.28.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. IBM’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IBM will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

