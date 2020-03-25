LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Affiliated Managers Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,732,000 after purchasing an additional 317,089 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,467,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,157,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,121,000 after purchasing an additional 84,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,142,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,798,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.51 per share, with a total value of $54,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,351.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.67 per share, with a total value of $219,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,409.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG traded up $3.15 on Wednesday, reaching $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 28,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,846. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.54, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.57. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $115.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

