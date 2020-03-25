LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 13,193 Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,865,000 after purchasing an additional 210,206 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 221,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $1,970,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,156,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,894,284 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.95.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $13.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.08. 1,181,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,516. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.18. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $154.52 and a one year high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

