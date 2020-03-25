LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 1,650,000 Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.37% of Avon Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVP. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avon Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avon Products in the third quarter worth about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Avon Products by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Avon Products in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Avon Products by 237.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 99,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVP remained flat at $$5.60 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 165,158,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,653,945. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84. Avon Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVP. ValuEngine cut shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

