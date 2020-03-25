LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 418,403 Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 418,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,786,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of Ally Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 66.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,684,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,637,000 after buying an additional 1,446,031 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,616,000 after buying an additional 1,103,082 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. 6,777,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,597,529. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

In other news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

