LMR Partners LLP Takes $5.88 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.41. 2,041,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,271,260. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

