LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,549,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Biogen from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $19.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,973. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

