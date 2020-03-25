LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 370,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHL. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in China Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in China Mobile by 84.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in China Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of CHL stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 293,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. China Mobile Ltd. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.1106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

