Lobstex 24-Hour Volume Tops $76,202.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $289,498.39 and approximately $76,202.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00321648 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00393154 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000169 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00001001 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,909,994 coins and its circulating supply is 18,909,982 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

