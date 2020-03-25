Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 96,435 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.5% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital World Investors owned approximately 6.01% of Lockheed Martin worth $6,602,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $16.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $305.05. 588,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,672. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.40. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.88.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.