Lonestar Resources US (LONE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ: LONE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2020 – Lonestar Resources US was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

3/13/2020 – Lonestar Resources US was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/13/2020 – Lonestar Resources US was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Lonestar Resources US was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/11/2020 – Lonestar Resources US was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/11/2020 – Lonestar Resources US was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Lonestar Resources US was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2020 – Lonestar Resources US was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/27/2020 – Lonestar Resources US was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Lonestar Resources US was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/18/2020 – Lonestar Resources US was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

2/15/2020 – Lonestar Resources US was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/11/2020 – Lonestar Resources US was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Lonestar Resources US was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Lonestar Resources US was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/25/2020 – Lonestar Resources US was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LONE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. 3,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,207. Lonestar Resources US Inc has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $11.61 million, a P/E ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LONE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

