Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 371.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG stock traded up $10.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,976. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 10,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.46.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.