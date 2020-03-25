Loudon Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the period. Ventas comprises approximately 2.1% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Ventas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.54. 512,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,340. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 82.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

