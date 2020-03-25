Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $5.01 on Wednesday, hitting $82.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,651,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.05 and a 200 day moving average of $113.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

