Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) Plans Dividend of GBX 15

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:LWI traded up GBX 527.20 ($6.94) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 857 ($11.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,269.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,326.38. Lowland Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 14.14 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,489.65 ($19.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

About Lowland Investment

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

