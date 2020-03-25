LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of LPLA opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.58. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 11,835.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,173 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,743,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,914,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,765,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

