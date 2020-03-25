LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.73. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LTC Properties.

Several research firms have recently commented on LTC. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

NYSE LTC traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 536,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,414. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

In related news, Director James Pieczynski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,764. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 742.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 421.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

