Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) PT Lowered to C$0.80

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$1.40 to C$0.80 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lucara Diamond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.25 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Lucara Diamond stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,978. The stock has a market cap of $162.71 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. Lucara Diamond has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$73.91 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucara Diamond will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lucara Diamond news, Director Eira Margaret Thomas bought 106,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$66,324.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,298,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,314,958.60.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

