Luceco (LON:LUCE) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Luceco (LON:LUCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Luceco to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 151 ($1.99) to GBX 87 ($1.14) in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LUCE opened at GBX 62.10 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. Luceco has a twelve month low of GBX 65 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 154 ($2.03). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.05. The firm has a market cap of $99.86 million and a P/E ratio of 10.02.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

