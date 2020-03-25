Luceco (LON:LUCE) Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Luceco (LON:LUCE) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 151 ($1.99). Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Luceco in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Luceco stock traded up GBX 6.30 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 57 ($0.75). 425,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,210. Luceco has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 154 ($2.03). The firm has a market cap of $91.66 million and a P/E ratio of 9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.98.

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

