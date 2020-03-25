Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $148.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 23.56% from the company’s previous close.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.48.

Shares of LULU traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.62. 3,333,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,582. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.90. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,842.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after buying an additional 120,911 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,546,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

