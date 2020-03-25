Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 50,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $161.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $273.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.34 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

