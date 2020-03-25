Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa cut its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,149,882 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.83% of Lumentum worth $48,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lumentum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -907.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.41. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

