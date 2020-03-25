LUNA Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.68 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinone, GDAC and GOPAX. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.02588952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00184471 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00041850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official website is terra.money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Bittrex, GOPAX, Upbit, Bitrue, KuCoin and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

