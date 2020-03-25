Lunyr (LUN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.25 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Lunyr has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $2.20 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00008205 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, BigONE, Gate.io and Liqui. In the last week, Lunyr has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.02612268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00184715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00042083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com.

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Huobi, Upbit, YoBit, Gate.io, HitBTC, BigONE, Bittrex, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

