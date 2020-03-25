LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on LYFT to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on LYFT from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get LYFT alerts:

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,099,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,178. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LYFT has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a PE ratio of -0.52.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. As a group, analysts expect that LYFT will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $439,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $87,290.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,722 shares of company stock worth $1,391,061.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in LYFT by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in LYFT by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in LYFT by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in LYFT by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.