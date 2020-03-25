M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of M.D.C. worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVentures Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,192,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in M.D.C. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,806,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,661 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 814,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,557,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $4,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,119,715 shares in the company, valued at $183,862,880.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 66,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,838. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

