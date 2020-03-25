M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,782 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.32% of M.D.C. worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 89.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other M.D.C. news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $4,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,119,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,862,880.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $364,628.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC stock traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. 1,022,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,602. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDC. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

