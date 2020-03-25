Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Mack Cali Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Mack Cali Realty has a payout ratio of -125.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mack Cali Realty to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

NYSE CLI traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mack Cali Realty has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

