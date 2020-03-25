Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Shares Purchased by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,062,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,370 shares during the period. Macquarie Infrastructure comprises about 7.2% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 1.23% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $45,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,222,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,355,000 after acquiring an additional 131,502 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,903,000 after acquiring an additional 30,403 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $36,320,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Shares of MIC traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $22.23. 295,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,170. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $998,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

