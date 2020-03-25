Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,937 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $998,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. 1,640,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,612. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

