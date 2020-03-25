Maecenas (ART) Market Cap Reaches $911,399.79

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Maecenas has a market cap of $911,399.79 and approximately $66.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.95 or 0.02612333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00184929 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

