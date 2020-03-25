Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) to post sales of $83.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.60 million and the highest is $85.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $71.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $352.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $361.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $399.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGIC. HC Wainwright downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.14 million, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.75. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,495,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $23,546,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.