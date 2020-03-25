Magnum Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Magnum has a market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Magnum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

