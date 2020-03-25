Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE MAIN opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In related news, COO Jesse E. Morris purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $50,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,826.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $25,721.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,518,531.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $192,753. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,367,000 after acquiring an additional 60,993 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,637,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 168,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $846,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

