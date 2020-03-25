Maincoin (MNC) Price Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Maincoin has a total market cap of $292,573.85 and $2,716.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Maincoin has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00051127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.74 or 0.04168685 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00065538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036907 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012750 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,165,258 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

