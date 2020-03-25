Malibu Boats Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Malibu Boats in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MBUU. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $52.13. The stock has a market cap of $475.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Malibu Boats by 12.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

