Man Group plc Acquires 352,665 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 297.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,665 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.31% of Synopsys worth $65,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Synopsys by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

SNPS stock opened at $120.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $166.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.29.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,211,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.