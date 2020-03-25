Man Group plc Acquires 68,526 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,526 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.18% of Motorola Solutions worth $49,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.19.

MSI stock opened at $130.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.05. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

