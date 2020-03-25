Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 613.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,885 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,179 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $249.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.96 and its 200 day moving average is $222.80. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.71.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

