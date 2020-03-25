Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 614.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,369,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178,185 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $60,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

