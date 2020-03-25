Man Group plc Buys 11,849 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.41% of Fair Isaac worth $45,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,424,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total transaction of $8,093,177.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,903,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,789 shares of company stock valued at $44,101,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $269.31 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $436.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.