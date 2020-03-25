Man Group plc Buys 128,418 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Man Group plc increased its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,418 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.79% of HD Supply worth $51,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HD Supply by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,257,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after acquiring an additional 152,696 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 463,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HDS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 41,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

