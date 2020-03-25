Man Group plc Buys 171,194 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Man Group plc increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,194 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.43% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $42,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMK stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

