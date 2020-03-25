Man Group plc Buys 31,155 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,155 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.31% of WellCare Health Plans worth $51,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 4,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

NYSE:WCG opened at $349.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.92 and a 200-day moving average of $315.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.56 and a twelve month high of $350.17.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

