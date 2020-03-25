Man Group plc Buys 708,188 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 148.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,188 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.78% of Jabil worth $49,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Jabil by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $626,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 307,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,847,741.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,341 shares of company stock worth $2,494,657 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus dropped their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

NYSE JBL opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $44.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

