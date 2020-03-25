Man Group plc Cuts Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,231 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.28% of Msci worth $61,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Msci by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Msci by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Msci by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Msci stock opened at $273.31 on Wednesday. Msci Inc has a one year low of $189.93 and a one year high of $335.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.54 and its 200 day moving average is $258.73.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.33.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

