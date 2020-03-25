Man Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,113,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,496 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 1.13% of Essent Group worth $57,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 614.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 1,850.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 112,794 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,736 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,554.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock worth $457,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE ESNT opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. Essent Group Ltd has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $55.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.40.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

