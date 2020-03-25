Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,360 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.13% of Metlife worth $62,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Metlife by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 34,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Metlife by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after purchasing an additional 87,476 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Metlife by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 164,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Metlife from to in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

