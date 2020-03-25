Man Group plc Has $43.60 Million Stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,305 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.92% of MAXIMUS worth $43,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth $866,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in MAXIMUS by 628.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 67,252 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MAXIMUS by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMS opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.86. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.03.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

